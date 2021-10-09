Wellness baby camp

09 October 2021 20:55 IST

MADURAI

About 250 infants, children and their parents participated in a wellness baby event organised by the paediatric department of Velammal Hospital here on Saturday. The event was conducted to share information on the immunisation schedule and the importance of proper hygiene for children. Paediatricians carried out various on-the-spot assessments to mark a child's growth and educate the parents.

According to a press release, the event was inaugurated by the Founder and Chairman of Velammal Medical College Hospital M.V. Muthuramalingam. The head of paediatrics G. Mathevan and senior paediatricians R.V. Jeyabalaji and S. Nataraja Rathinam addressed the gathering to create awareness among public of a child's growth and milestones .

Advertising

Advertising

Infants in three age categories -- six months to two year, 2-3 years and three-plus -- were awarded prizes for qualifying under different health and wellness age-appropriate parameters. Cash prize of ₹ 3,00,000 was distributed among 47 winning babies.