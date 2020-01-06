Well-timed swara enthrals audience at music festival

The second day’s concert at the 68th anniversary celebration of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam here on Friday was that of Ramakrishnan Murthy to the accompaniment of V. S. Gokul on the violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on the mrudangam and S. Krishnasamy on the ghatam.

He started off with Pacchimiriyam Adiyappa’s Bhairavi Raaga Varnam ‘Virboni.’ Then he went to his next rendition, ‘Tatvam ariya taramaa,’ in Reethigowlai by Papanasam Sivan, in which Sivan explains his difficulty in understanding the greatness and significance of Lord Ganapati. This set the pace of the concert.

His next rendition was ‘Seethamma Mayamma’ by saint-composer Thyagarajar in Raga Vasanta, in which the saint salutes Sita as his mother and Rama as his father and all bagavathas as his relatives. Neelakanta Sivan’s Mukhari raga kriti ‘Endraiku Siva kripai varumo,’ was sung with due effect of the raga and filled with a mix of sorrow, devotion and introspection.

Kamakshi, who illuminates the abode of Ekambaranatha, was worshipped through ‘Kanchadayala dakshi’ in Kamalamanohari by Muthusamy Dikshidar. It was sung with full alapana with the pace the lyric requires, with the emphasis on describing the eyes of the Goddess. The raga of the kriti was brought out beautifully. The swara exercises were well-timed and appealing with equal support from violinist Gokul.

The audience was highly appreciative of the Tani performance of percussionists Bharadwaj on the mridangam and Krishnasamy on the ghatam.

Madhyamavathi ragam, a raga suitable for elaboration and exploration, was well sung for ‘Palinchu Kamatchi’ by Shyama Sastry. In Mazhavai Chidambara Bharathi’s ‘Poomel valarum Annaiye’ in Anandha Bhairavi on the presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi, the singer wonderfully described Madhurapuri – the city of nectar.

In the RTP, Ramakrishnamurthy’s versatility was on show. He virtually went through a raga tour of Bahudari, Hamsanandani, Saveri and Kambhoji for the Pallavi.

The concluding part of the concert witnessed a Virturam in Kandar Anubhuthi for ‘Ganamrutha panam’ by Koteeswara Iyer in Raga Jyotiswaroopini, Adum Chidambaramo by Gopalakrishna Bharathi and a Thillana.

The rasikas’ interest was kept alive throughout the concert with a confident and planned presentation.

Padmanabhan S.