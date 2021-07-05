Well-diggers from Salem seek settlement of promised money

A group of well-diggers from Salem district submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday seeking early settlement of money promised to them for digging a well at Padmanabhamangalam near Srivaikundam.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary K.S. Arjunan said the 25 well-diggers - 12 men and 13 women - from Oothupalayam in Sankagiri taluk were brought to Padmanabhamangalam near Srivaikundam for digging a well. Those who hired the labourers had reportedly promised them to give ₹11.90 lakh for digging the well.

One of the labourers, Kannaiah, said: “After we started the work 20 days ago, we were given only ₹35,000 and we have been denied the remaining ₹11.55 lakh. When we asked the hirers to settle the amount, they threatened us and our complaint with the police elicited no response. Hence, we sought the help of CPI (M) workers, who have brought us to the Collectorate. The Collector should instruct the police to conduct an investigation and ensure early settlement, besides ensuring our security.”

Seeking COVID-19 relief, village temple priests submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday.

Against quota

Members of various Most Backward Communities submitted a petition against giving 10.50% reservation to Vanniyars in education and employment. Only after completing caste-based census, the quantum of reservation should be decided. Until this exercise was completed, the 20% reservation given to MBCs should be continued, they said.