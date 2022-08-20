Welfare scheme benefits disbursed to workers in Dindigul

Construction workers, autorickshaw drivers were among the beneficiaries

Minister For Labour, Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributing welfare aids at a function in Dindigul on Saturday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani and Ponkumar, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, look on. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A total of 11,671 beneficiaries received safety equipment and welfare assistance from the Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar were present on the occasion.

Registered construction and autorickshaw board workers received safety equipment. Registered members of construction and unorganised manual workers’ welfare board received welfare assistance from the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department and Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sakkarapani said officials concerned must make sure Dindigul district emerged top with the highest number of beneficiaries under such welfare schemes.

Further, Mr. Ganesan said that 500 women autorickshaw drivers received ₹1 lakh each under various schemes.

He also said that 10,000 houses, at a cost of ₹4 lakh each, would be built for registered construction workers owning a 300 sq.ft. land free of cost, under the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“If they do not own a land, the workers will be given ₹4 lakh to purchase a tenement in the apartment constructed by the Slum Clearance Board in the area where they reside. A sum of ₹400 crore has been allocated by the State government to take up these works, he added.

Mr. Ponkumar said that over 5 lakh workers who had arrears of welfare benefits, received assistance worth ₹420 crore within a year of Mr. Stalin assuming office.

He added that there were 32 lakh construction workers registered with the welfare board in 2011. This was reduced to 13 lakh workers in 2022. Currently, the number of workers has risen to 21 lakh after DMK assumed power, said Mr. Ponkumar.

He urged workers to register themselves with the respective welfare boards to receive the benefits of the schemes.

Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar and others were also present on the occasion.