Welfare measures worth ₹5.35 crore disbursed to 1,200 beneficiaries in Tirunelveli

March 13, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 5.35 crore to 1,200 beneficiaries and inaugurated ₹ 26.33-crore worth new buildings, including apartments built for the urban poor.

The Speaker and the Minister also laid foundation stone for new buildings to be built by the Department of Rural Development on an outlay of ₹ 3.16 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said the ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ scheme had been introduced with the objective of finding solutions to the rural population’s unresolved grievances for decades like ‘patta’, ‘patta’ transfer, transfer of name of power connection, drinking water connection etc. Since the Collector and the officials would camp in a particular taluk under this scheme, the top officials of the district would find amicable solution to the decades-old grievances on the spot.

The ‘Thaaymuaanavar’ scheme introduced recently in the State Budget would provide much-needed solace to the below poverty line families, deprived, destitute, single parents, neglected senior citizens etc.

The breakfast scheme had been extended to the government-aided schools also after it became a roaring success when it was introduced in the government schools.

“The people should back this government as it is taking care of every section of the society,” Mr. Thangam Thennarasu appealed.

Mr. Appavu, in an apparent reply to the Union Ministers and the BJP functionaries, said the Tamil Nadu Government’s share in the individual housing scheme was ₹ 1.50 lakh per house while the Centre’s contribution was only ₹ 72,000.

“Despite the financial constraints and no assistance from the Union Government even after the flood-related calamities, the Tamil Nadu Government is extending all its welfare measures to the target groups as it is keen on inclusive growth of Tamil society,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, chairperson of Tamil Nadu Church Workers’ Welfare Board Vijila Sathyananth were present.

