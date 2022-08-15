Welfare measures given, meritorious officials honoured in Independence Day celebrations

Collector M. Aravind releasing tricolour balloons at the Independence Day celebration in Nagarcoil on Monday.

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations held at Anna Stadium here on Monday and honoured the meritorious officials and the policemen in recognition of their stupendous service.

Mr. Aravind, who inspected the guard of honour by the policemen, took salute from the police personnel, fire and rescue services personnel, home-guards and NCC cadets.

The Collector gave away ₹ 5.17 lakh-worth welfare measures to 14 persons and honoured 45 policemen, 10 home-guards and 205 government officials for their meritorious service. Thingal Nagar, Killiyoor, Aattur and Kappiyarai town panchayats were honoured with mementoes for their solid and liquid waste management and enforcing plastic ban.

Students of Amala Convent Higher Secondary School, Thuckalay, Duthie Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Nagercoil, Government Higher Secondary School, Soorangudi, NVKS Higher Secondary School, Aattoor, Government Higher Secondary School, Kurathiyarai, Christhu Raja Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Marthandam, KDVP Government Higher Secondary School, Nagercoil and Arunachala Higher Secondary School, Thiruvattaar presented glittering cultural events for about 45 minutes.

Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, Sub-Collector Alarmelmangai, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, MP Vijay Vasanth and senior government officials participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

In Nagercoil Corporation, Mayor R. Mahesh hoisted the national flag in the presence of Commissioner Anand Mohan.