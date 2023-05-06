Welfare measures disbursed to mark second anniversary of Stalin-led government

May 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over welfare measures worth ₹68 lakh to 502 beneficiaries on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led government assumed office in May 2021.

While 500 destitute women, widows, physically challenged and senior citizens received orders for monthly assistance, ₹4 lakh each was given to the families of two persons who were struck dead by lightning near Ambasamudram recently.

Speaking at a function organised at the Collectorate Mr. Appavu said, the DMK government had given 4.65 lakh pattas to the applicants and 4.38 lakh pending applications seeking caste, income and other certificates had been cleared in the past two years after Mr. Stalin assumed office thanks to the commendable job by the revenue department officials.

“Since the breakfast being served in 1,440 government primary schools has substantially increased the students’ enrollment, steps are being taken to expand this scheme to other schools also,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation P.M. Saravanan and District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya were present.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan distributed ₹22.38 lakh worth welfare measures like iron boxes, sewing machines, orders for getting monthly assistances to widows and differently-abled persons to 2,965 needy beneficiaries in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj.