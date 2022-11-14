  1. EPaper
Welfare group members seek better roads, drainage channels in villages

November 14, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Samudaya Adharavukuzhu Kootamaippu submitted petitions to Dindigul Collector on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Samudaya Adharavukuzhu Kootamaippu, a social welfare group, on Monday petitioned the Collector to lay better roads connecting Vedasandur with nearby villages.

Its secretary S. Manimegalai said that buses stopped plying many villages such as Veriyampatti, Karupathevanoor, Nagakonanoor, Iyampalayam, Mudaliarpatti, Nochiodaipatti from Vedasandur due to unmotorable conditions.

“As a result, parents of many students fear sending them to nearby panchayats and towns to pursue higher secondary schooling. Earlier, there were buses plying to V. Boothipuram and Kurumbapatti which were stopped due to pathetic roads, especially in Karupathevanoor under Nathapatti panchayat,” she said.

Their demands included covering open wells with mesh or lids located near schools in various villages near Vedasandur.

Its president K. Manimegalai said that a total of 12 wells in the villages surrounding Vedasandur namely Nathampatti, Sriramapuram, Iyermadam, V. Boothipuram, Nallamanaickenpatti, Mathinipatti among others were posing a threat to children.

“They are located near primary schools and anganwadis, hence we want them to be covered. It will also prevent people from dumping garbage into the wells,” she added. They also petitioned for construction of drainage channels.

The Collector directed the Block Development Officer concerned to look into the petition. Its treasurer R. Selvi and others were present.

