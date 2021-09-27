Welfare fund for advocates inaugurated

Madurai

27 September 2021 22:11 IST

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday inaugurated ‘Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Advocates Welfare Fund’, at the High Court Bench premises. The corpus fund has been created in order to provide financial assistance to the needy advocates.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that though it was a happy occasion that a fund has been created for the welfare of the advocates, it was sad that many advocates had suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the advocates not to be discouraged by the hardships they faced. There will be a pot of gold at the end of the journey. Work hard to reach out for it, he said. Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice M. Duraiswamy was present at the inauguration event.

Senior Advocate M. Ajmal Khan who mooted the idea to create a welfare fund for advocates delivered the welcome address. Senior Advocate Veera Kathiravan delivered a brief note on the welfare fund. Advocate J. Anandhavalli proposed a vote of thanks.

Through the welfare fund, financial assistance would be given to needy and junior advocates. In case of death of an advocate, financial assistance would be given to the family members. Financial assistance towards medical expenses would also be provided to needy advocates.