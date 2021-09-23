Welfare fund created to help the needy advocates

23 September 2021 20:24 IST

In order to help the needy and junior advocates practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, senior and junior advocates have formed a trust - Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Advocates Welfare Fund.

Through the trust, financial assistance to advocates will be given. In case of death of an advocate, financial assistance would be given to the family members. Financial assistance towards medical expenses would also be provided to needy advocates.

Senior counsel M. Ajmal Khan, who mooted the idea to create a trust for the welfare of the advocates, said that many advocates suffered during the first and the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, both financially and health-wise.

He said that most of the advocates practising in the Madurai Bench were first generation advocates from humble backgrounds. They were unable to meet medical expenses or funeral expenses in case of a death in their families.

They had to borrow money. Sometimes assistance was rendered to them through other fellow advocates to meet the expenses. In order to help needy and junior advocates, the welfare fund was created, he said. A bank account has been opened in this regard.

A proposal will be made to the High Court judges to order the costs imposed on litigants to be payable to the welfare fund to help the advocates in need of assistance, he added. Mr. Ajmal Khan has contributed ₹10 lakh to the fund.

Advocate S. Srinivasa Raghavan said that the Bar Associations in the District Courts should also create such welfare funds to help the needy advocates practising in the District Courts. The Board of Trustees comprises members from all the Bar Associations of the High Court Bench. The members have made contributions towards the welfare fund.