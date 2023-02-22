ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare assistance worth ₹3.80 crore distributed to 744 beneficiaries

February 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday distributed welfare assistance worth ₹3.80 crore to 744 beneficiaries at a camp held in Keelaiyur at Melur in Madurai district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that paddy was cultivated extensively by farmers in the district and asked them to give similar importance to cultivation of millets and vegetables.

He told the participants that the officials would provide assistance and brief them on how to increase yield and earn income from agriculture. Assistance would also be provided with regard to availing loans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He advised the youth on self-employment and urged them to be job creators rather than job seekers and said the State government was implementing various schemes in this regard. Various skill development training courses were being offered along with scholarships to develop the skills required to pursue a career. Similarly, the State was providing loans.

He urged the youth to follow a disciplined life. Education and healthy eating habits were important for a prosperous future and it was the duty of all to ensure that it was properly provided to children and youth.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel was present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US