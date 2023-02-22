Welfare assistance worth ₹3.80 crore distributed to 744 beneficiaries

February 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday distributed welfare assistance worth ₹3.80 crore to 744 beneficiaries at a camp held in Keelaiyur at Melur in Madurai district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that paddy was cultivated extensively by farmers in the district and asked them to give similar importance to cultivation of millets and vegetables.

He told the participants that the officials would provide assistance and brief them on how to increase yield and earn income from agriculture. Assistance would also be provided with regard to availing loans.

He advised the youth on self-employment and urged them to be job creators rather than job seekers and said the State government was implementing various schemes in this regard. Various skill development training courses were being offered along with scholarships to develop the skills required to pursue a career. Similarly, the State was providing loans.

He urged the youth to follow a disciplined life. Education and healthy eating habits were important for a prosperous future and it was the duty of all to ensure that it was properly provided to children and youth.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel was present at the event.