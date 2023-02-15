Welfare assistance worth ₹2.09 crore given to 1,306 beneficiaries

February 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The district administration organised a mass contact programme at S. Thummalapatti near Noothalapuram village in Nilakottai taluk on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan inaugurated the camp and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.09 crore to 1,306 beneficiaries under various schemes. It included educational assistance, sewing machines, house site pattas, etc.

As many as 107 petitions from the public regarding house site pattas, old age pension, etc., were received at the camp.

Later, the Collector visited an exhibition put up by various departments, including Horticulture and Agriculture, with details of welfare schemes of the State government.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran and others were present.