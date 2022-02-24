Welfare assistance of Rs. 16.82 lakh for differently-abled children

Collector K.Senthil Raj giving away a stick to visually challenged student at a school in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector handed over welfare assistance worth ₹ 16.82 lakh to the physically challenged on Thursday.

He said the physically challenged children were identified through the field visit by the special teachers and the physiotherapists for giving welfare measures including wheelchair, specially designed wheelchairs for the cerebral palsy children, hearing-aids, hearing-aid batteries hand-pedaled tricycle etc.

The physically challenged children were being given the monthly assistance of Rs. 600 to come to the school while Rs. 800 was being given to the physically challenged girl students.

“The beneficiary children should make use of this assistance to get rehabilitated and come up in life with the help of your parents and the teachers,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.