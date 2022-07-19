Welfare assistance distributed

TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu handed over welfare assistance worth Rs. 1.17 crore to 6,860 unorganised sector labourers here on Tuesday.

The welfare assistance included helmets, masks, boot, gloves, welding mask, life jacket, electric shock-proof boot and gloves, goggles, uniform, first-aid box and cash assistance.

He said the labourers should register their names with the welfare boards to avail the benefits like marriage assistance of Rs. 20,000, maternity assistance of Rs. 18,000 and the accident relief of Rs. 2 lakh, being given by the State Government.

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Pon Kumar said 18 welfare boards of Tamil Nadu, which had been established for the welfare of unorganised sector workers, were functioning properly to clear 5 lakh petitions in the past one year. Consequently, 5 lakh families had received assistance to the tune of Rs. 400 crore.

The welfare boards, which had 32 lakh registered unorganised sector labourers in 2011, had lost over 19 lakh members in the past 10 years due to poor functioning of welfare boards. After the welfare boards had been revitalised, over 14 lakh new members including 7 lakh construction workers had been enrolled in the welfare boards.

“Besides clearing the pending applications within stipulated period to ensure proper distribution of assistance to the beneficiaries, the government is giving Rs. 4 lakh to construct houses by the unorganized sector workers registered with the welfare boards. We’ve planned to give smart identity cards to the members of the welfare board,” Mr. Pon Kumar said, adding that due steps were being taken to control the prices of construction materials.

Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and Mayor P.M. Saravanan were present.

The Speaker also flagged off 44 th Chess Olympiad awareness vehicle on the occasion.