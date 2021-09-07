Welfare assistance distributed

THOOTHUKUDI

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi handed over welfare assistance worth ₹ 5.30 lakh to physically challenged beneficiaries here on Tuesday.

While inaugurating a special camp for assessing the needs of the differently-abled persons, Ms. Kanimozhi said over 200 persons had participated in the camp through which their special needs could be assessed and addressed.

Vaccination of the persons with disabilities against COVID-19 was also done in the special camp.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charu Shree and Additional Collector, District Rural Development Agency, Saravanan, and others participated.