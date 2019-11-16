Welfare assistance distributed

MADURAI

As part of the 65th Cooperative Week celebrations, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju distributed welfare assistances to self-help group women, small and marginal farmers, small traders and various other beneficiaries here on Saturday.

Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa took part in the event.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar distributed welfare assistance like free house pattas, old age pension, monetary assistance to differently abled persons, destitute women, widows and other beneficiaries who had submitted petitions on Chief Minister’s special grievance days.

The events were conducted in the peripheries like Kallikudi and Tirumangalam and the welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.74 crores was distributed.