Welfare assistance distributed

MADURAI
As part of the 65th Cooperative Week celebrations, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju distributed welfare assistances to self-help group women, small and marginal farmers, small traders and various other beneficiaries here on Saturday.
Madurai North MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa took part in the event.
Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar distributed welfare assistance like free house pattas, old age pension, monetary assistance to differently abled persons, destitute women, widows and other beneficiaries who had submitted petitions on Chief Minister’s special grievance days.
The events were conducted in the peripheries like Kallikudi and Tirumangalam and the welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.74 crores was distributed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor