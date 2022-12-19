Welfare assistance distributed to differently abled persons

December 19, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu handed over welfare assistances to the physically challenged persons and the orders for receiving monthly assistance of ₹ 2,000 to them on Monday.

Even as the weekly grievances day meeting was going on, Mr. Vishnu, who came to the place where the differently abled persons were waiting to submit their petitions, received the petitions. While five persons, who were affected by muscular dystrophy and have suffered injury in the spinal cord, were given motorised wheelchairs, a hand-pedalled tricycle was given to a beneficiary.

He also handed over on-the-spot orders for getting the monthly assistance to 40 beneficiaries on getting the application from them.

Taking action on a few more petitions from the differently abled persons, Mr. Vishnu asked the officials concerned to give proper reply to the aggrieved petitioners. When he found all the petitions were genuine, the Collector asked the officials to take immediate action.

During the grievances day meeting, the Collector received 387 petitions from the public, mostly pertaining to free house sites, patta transfer, drinking water and road facilities.

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul and Deputy Collector, Social Security Schemes, Kumaradoss, were present.