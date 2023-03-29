ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare assistance distributed to beneficiaries

March 29, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The newly inaugurated Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) Warehouse in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹5.45 crore to 1,547 beneficiaries at Kulathuvaipatti in Kalligudi taluk in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aneesh Sekhar told farmers that they could earn more income by adding value to their produce. For this, various loan assistance schemes with subsidies were being provided to them, he said.

He said 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets. The farmers should give importance to millet cultivation similar to that of paddy cultivation. The demand for millets and their market value would increase in the near future, he added.

The farmers complained about invasion of wild animals into agricultural fields and farms and urged the authorities to take necessary action in this regard. The Collector said steps were being taken in coordination with the Forest Department. Fences and trenches were being constructed, he said.

He urged the people to extend full cooperation in preventing children from dropping out of school.

Earlier, the Collector inaugurated the newly constructed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) Warehouse, built at a cost of ₹6.19 crore near the Collectorate in the city.

