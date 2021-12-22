Welfare aid distributed to physically challenged

Speaker M. Appavu distributes welfare assistance to physically challenged people in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Speaker M. Appavu distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 41.77 lakh to 101 physically challenged beneficiaries in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu here on Wednesday.

Mr. Appavu recalled a mega camp organised by him in his constituency of Radhapuram in 2007 for giving identity cards to the physically challenged persons on the same day by roping in doctors from various fields.

“In this mega camp, which was organised with the objective of screening the disabled and giving identity cards to them on the same day, 1,453 identity cards were given. It was replicated in all the Assembly segments. It was even conducted across India thanks to the initiative of then Union Minister Napoleon.”

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and others participated in the function.