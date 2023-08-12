Welding of Main Coolant Pipeline of reactor 3 of Kudankulam completed successfully

August 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Welding of the main coolant pipeline (MCP), one of the most important, toughest and time-consuming exercise in the construction of a nuclear reactor, has been completed successfully in the under-construction reactor 3 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project by the Russian engineers of Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, the general designer and general contractor building the 1,000 MWe VVER reactors in the upcoming nuclear park.

This rarefied work includes surfacing of austenitic stainless steel to protect the pipeline against aggressive environment.

The main coolant pipeline combines the main equipment of the primary circuit including the reactor, the steam generators and the reactor coolant pumps. Considering high requirements for quality and operational conditions, the MCP welding is one of the most complicated and important stages of civil and erection works at the nuclear power unit.

It is the reactor coolant pipeline that carries the water heated in the reactor into the steam generators, from which the generated steam goes into the turbine steam path, and the turbine generator to generate electricity.

The total length of the MCP is about 140 meter and the thickness of the pipe walls is 70 mm. The total length of 28 welded joints is more than 87 meter. The MCP design service life is 60 years even in hostile environment with the pressure of 160 standard atmosphere and the temperature of 3,500 degree Сelsius.

“During the welding of the main coolant pipeline which began in December 2022, a technology proposed by the Russians was used, which made it possible for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the project proponent, to reduce the operation time from 270 to 219 days,” sources in the KKNPP said.

Upon completion of the MCP welding, ‘flushing with the open reactor operations’ and the ‘hydraulic tests and circulation flushing of the primary circuit stage’ will start.