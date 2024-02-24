ADVERTISEMENT

Welding lathe owner murdered, two held in Tenkasi

February 24, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TENKASI

Srikrishna L 2193

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for murder of a welding lathe owner in Tenkasi district.

Vignesh alias Vinod Kumar, 27, son of Varadarajan of L R Samy Naidu Palayam Street, was running a welding lathe in the same locality. On Friday night, when he was returning home from his shop, two persons intercepted him.

They attacked Vinod Kumar with an ‘aruval’ and he collapsed on the ground and died in a pool of blood. Tenkasi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a police team arrested M Kasiviswanathan, 27, of Palayam Street and his accomplice, J Arulraj, 26, of Malayan Street. A probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US