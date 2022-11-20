Weld failure detains express train near Sivakasi

November 20, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Sivakasi

A weld failure between Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur railway stations detained Sengottai-bound Silambu Express for nearly 30 minutes on Sunday morning.

According to railway sources, the weld failure on the broad gauge railwayline was reported at around 6.55 a.m. Consequently, the Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Silambu Express was stopped mid-way.

The keyman attended to the problem and the train was allowed to pass through the section with a speed restriction of 10 kmph with a delay of around 30 minutes.