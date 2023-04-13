Weekly trains between Kacheguda and Madurai

April 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

South Central Railway will run weekly special trains in the Kacheguda-Madurai section to clear extra rush of passengers.

A statement said that Train No. 07191 Kacheguda – Madurai weekly special fare train will leave Kacheguda at 8.50 p.m. April 17 and 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 29 and June 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Mondays) and reach Madurai at 8.45 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 07192 Madurai – Kacheguda weekly special fare train will leave Madurai at 5.30 a.m. April 19 and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Wednesdays) and reach Kacheguda at 7.05 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 1- AC first class coach, 2- AC two tier coaches, 6 - AC three tier coaches, 7- sleeper class coaches, 2- general second class coaches, 1- second class (differently abled-friendly) and 1- luggage-cum-brake van.

The train would stop at Dindigul, Tiruchi, Srirangam, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Katpadi, in Tamil Nadu.

Advance reservation for the trains would open at 8 a.m. on Friday.