Weekly special trains between Tambaram and Ernakulam

November 24, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Southern Railway will run weekly special fare special trains between Tambaram and Ernakulam to clear the extra rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06068 Ernakulam Junction – Tambaram weekly special would leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on November 28 and December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2, 2023, (Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 12 noon the next days (Tuesdays), a statement said.

Train No. 06067 Tambaram – Ernakulam Junction weekly special would leave Tambaram at 3.40 p.m. on November 29, and December 6, 13, 20, 27 and January 3, 2023, (Tuesdays) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 12 noon the next days (Wednesdays).

The trains would have pne AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, two general class coaches and second general class and luggage-cum-brake vans.

The trains would stop at Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Karunagappalli, Sasthamkotta, Kollam, Kundara, Kottarakara, Auvaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi , Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadripuliyur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Reservation for the weekly specials would open at 8 a.m. on Friday, the statement added.