Weekly special train between Mysuru and Manamadurai

March 20, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

New weekly special train services would be operated between Mysuru and Manamadurai via Bengaluru, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Madurai.   

A railway statement said that Train No.06237 Mysuru- Manamadurai weekly special will leave Mysuru at 6.35 p.m. on Mondays --  April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and arrive Manamadurai at 9.10 a.m. the next day.

Train No.06238 Manamadurai - Mysuru weekly specials will leave Manamadurai at 12 noon on Tuesdays on April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and May 7, 14, 21, 28 and arrive  Mysuru at 1.55 a.m. the next day.

The train will also stop at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengarapet and Tirupattur. 

The composition of the train is two second class sitting , 9 sleeper class, six AC 3-tier and two AC 2-tier coaches.

