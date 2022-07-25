Weekly market held for organic farmers

The past six Sundays have been busy for most of the organic farmers in Dindigul district due to brisk business at the exclusive weekly market held at the Old Onion Pettai on Palani Road here.

T. Arunkumar, Assistant Technology Manager of Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) of the Department of Agriculture, said more and more farmers take part in the business every week.

Twelve farmers take part in the market from Thandikudi, Vadamadurai, Sanarpatti, Vedasandur, Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram and nearby areas. We expect to integrate all the 120 organic farmers across the district, he said.

The market has fresh produce for sale from tomatoes to avocado in vegetables, from mangoes to blackberries in fruits, value-added products including panchamirtham, brinjal and lady's finger vaththal, gooseberry, turmeric and chilli powder etc.

R. Raguraman, an organic farmer for three years from Sithuvarpatti near Vadamadurai, said that he was happy to get fair price for his produce. “I sell lady’s finger, drumstick, manila tamarind and greens including ‘vendhaya keerai,’ ‘agathi keerai,’ ‘sirukeerai,’ he said.

“Customer base has grown exponentially. I get calls from a few regular customers on Saturday itself asking for a particular variety of greens,” he said.

“Though organic produces cost more than the regular ones, people who are keen on healthy food prefer our goods,” said A. Arunkumar, 26, an organic farmer from Adiyanoothu near Sirumalai.

Organic produces are not clean and shiny like the ones we find at the regular markets. Regular traders would buy a kg of brinjal for ₹10 whereas we sell them at ₹45 to ₹50 directly to the customers in these markets, he noted.

He sells brinjals, broad beans and lemons but wants such markets to be held on alternate days.

Mr. T. Arunkumar urged interested organic farmers and customers to use the weekly market to be held in the coming weeks as it is a win-win situation for both parties.