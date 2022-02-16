Week-long Science exhibition at the American College

A week long science exhibition will be held at the American College as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. The event from February 22 to 28 would be held under the theme ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’.

Out of the 75 centres selected all over the county, the American College in Madurai was one among the four centres in Tamil Nadu. Science related exhibition, book fair and competitions would be held as part of the event.

Also, lectures on various themes would be held, said the Principal of the college M. Davamani Christober. He said school and college students would be invited to attend the week-long science exhibition. The entry would be free.