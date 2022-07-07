Week-long National Doctors’ Day celebrations held

To celebrate the National Doctors’ Day that falls on July 1, a week-long function was held from July 1 to July 7 at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital campus and was organised by the faculty of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai.

The day marks the birth anniversary of renowned physician and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

The celebration was aimed at recognising the efforts of all doctors and healthcare workers for their services rendered during hard times, stated an official release.

During the inauguration, M. Hanumantha Rao, chief executive officer and executive director, AIIMS, Madurai urged the students and faculty members to continue to serve with dedication.

Senior veteran doctors of Ramanathapuram, Aravindaraj and Maduram Aravindaraj were felicitated for their contribution to the society.

The team at AIIMS, Madurai, visited Shri Ramalinga Anbhu Illam, an orphanage in Ramanathapuram, as part of the celebrations. Students of AIIMS exhibited their talents by participating in competitions such as poster-making, drawing and dancing.