Marriage assistance given

Virudhunagar

13 January 2022 20:49 IST

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday distributed gold and marriage assistance fund worth ₹ 46.13 lakh to 55 poor women.

He said that marriage assistance including 8 grams gold worth ₹ 23.96 crore would be given to 3,100 women in the district in the coming days. He handed over ₹ 25.25 lakh by way of cash and gold worth ₹ 20.88 lakh to the women. Collector J.Meghanath Reddy and District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, District Social Welfare Officer Indira were present.

Meanwhile, the district administration invited applications from people belonging to minority communities to get free sewing machine with motors. A press release said that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains, aged between 20 years and 45 years who are trained in tailoring can apply with their certificates for free sewing machines. The annual family income of the beneficiary should be ₹ 1 lakh. Priority would be given to widows and destitute women.

