Wedding stopped as marriage party from Chennai quarantined

10 June 2020 18:16 IST

TIRUNELVELI

A wedding to be held in a village near Kovilpatti on Wednesday was stopped as the marriage party, including the groom, was quarantined after the officials found that it did not have valid e-pass to travel from Chennai.

When the police and the revenue officials were jointly conducting a vehicle check at Thottilovanpatti on Tuesday night, Sub-Inspector Senthilvel and Revenue Inspector Ponnammal intercepted a multi-utility vehicle coming from Chennai to Subramaniapuram in Kovilpatti with seven persons, including a 32-year-old man, whose marriage was scheduled to be held at Kazhugumalai Temple on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

As the government is yet to take a decision on reopening the temples for worship, the wedding was about to be held at Subramaniapuram. Since the occupants of the vehicle did not have valid e-pass for inter-district travel, the officials denied them permission to enter Kovilpatti. When they told the police that they were returning to Chennai after cancelling the wedding, the police allowed them to go.

However, they, instead of going to Chennai, went to their relative’s house at nearby Aavalnatham and the revenue officials received information from the villagers within the next two hours about the entry of outsiders into their hamlet.

Immediately, Tahsildar of Kovilpatti Manikandan and Revenue Inspector Mohan rushed to the village and took all the seven, including the groom, to the ‘isolation camp’ that eventually stopped the wedding.