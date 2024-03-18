‘Wedding halls should not be given on rent to parties without permission’

March 18, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniykaumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar on Monday chaired a meeting with owners of wedding/community hall, printing press and private television channel to inform them about the rules to be followed as per the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Ahead of the elections for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency and Vilavancode Assembly constituency, the wedding or community hall owners were directed to not give their premises on rent to political parties to distribute gifts or organise feasts.

Also, if political parties sought to rent the halls for any event, the owners should ensure they have procured permission from the officials concerned. If permitted, the expenditure of the function would be added to the candidate’s election expenditure, said Mr. Sridhar.

The owners should ensure the functions being conducted were apolitical and if they learn that it was related to politics, the event should be reported to the flying squad immediately.

The marriage or community halls should submit details of the events registered at their location that were to be conducted after the implementation of the model code of conduct. Photocopies of the event’s invitation should be attached, Mr. Sridhar said.

Campaign vehicle

To spread awareness about the importance of voting among the public and to achieve 100% voters’ turnout in the district, a campaign vehicle titled “Election- The biggest festival and the pride of the nation,” was flagged off from the Collectorate in Nagercoil by Mr. Sridhar.

The vehicle was taken to all crowded locations and colleges in the district informing the public about the importance of voting process.