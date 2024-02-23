GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wedding expo commences in Tirunelveli

February 23, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
A wedding expo under way Tirunelveli on Friday.

A wedding expo under way Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The three-day wedding expo commenced at ‘Nellai Trade Centre’ in the Exhibition Ground opposite Tirunelveli Corporation Administrative Office on Friday.

 The first of its kind wedding expo, being organised by Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was inaugurated at the Nellai Trade Centre by Viswanathan of RMKV Silks in the presence of Gunasingh Chelladurai of Bell Group of Companies and chairman of the event.

The mega event hosts a variety of stalls showcasing everything associated with the successful conduct of weddings in 60 stalls. Right from wedding jewellery to wedding attire, make-up of bride and groom to decoration of marriage halls, bouquets to videography, gift items to catering, photography to dowry items, music troupes to wedding reception dances etc. are on display.

 A range of wedding cards have been showcased. Make-up experts present in the stalls give on-the-spot demonstration of their skills in make-up, jewellery making, fabric painting, ‘mehendhi’, hairdressing etc.

 Public can visit the stalls of the expo between 9.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. from February 23 to 25 and no entry fee will be collected from the visitors.

 “We expect over 20,000 visitors from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts to visit this wedding expo as it will give more clarity about successfully conducting the weddings in their families as they can get more and the right contacts through this expo,” Mr. Gunasingh said.

A good number of participants of this expo extends discount to the visitors.

