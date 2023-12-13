Wedding bells chime for five poor differently abled couples

December 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Wedding bells chimed for five poor differently abled couples on Wednesday, thanks to the benevolence of Lucia Society for the Blind and other Disabled, a charity organisation being administered by the Tuticorin RC Diocese.

Following the ‘swayamvaram’ organised on September 15 for enabling the physically challenged to choose their life partners, the families of prospective brides and grooms discussed about taking their efforts forward.

As 10 families reached a consensus, the five couple tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday in the presence of Bishop of Tuticorin RC Diocese Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Antony and District Differently Abled Welfare Officer K.P. Brammanayagam.

Each couple was given ₹ 3 lakh-worth ‘mangalyasutra’, wedding dresses, mixer grinder, wet grinder, television set, refrigerator, washing machine, cot, mattress, steel bureau, induction stove and groceries needed for a month.

Apart from the family members, the donors, a team of doctors treating the differently abled inmates of St. Lucia Home, priests and nuns participated in the wedding, who enjoyed a sumptuous lunch served as part of the celebrations.

Ever since this initiative was launched in 1990, the 45-year-old Lucia Society for the Blind and other Disabled has so far conducted wedding for 67 poor differently abled couple with the contributions from the public and the parishioners.

The Lucia Society for the Blind and other Disabled takes care of the visually challenged, mentally retarded children, children afflicted by cerebral palsy and hearing impaired and treat them to improve their quality of life.

Moreover, they are being trained in various trades of their choice so that they can lead independent lives without being a burden to their parents.

Above all, Lucia Society for the Blind and other Disabled has so far built 30 houses for the differently abled persons with the contributions from the donors.