WECon 2020 to be held on February 15

Women entrepreneurs from six chapters in Tamil Nadu – Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Erode – will take part in the 14th edition of ‘WeCon’, an annual conference to celebrate the achievement of women entrepreneurs, here on February 15.

The conference is being organised by ‘WE’, the women’s wing of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Rajakumari Jeevagan, Chairperson of WE, said at a press conference that they would be recognising the works and contribution of several women and men to business and entrepreneurship this year. They would include Nandini Rangaswamy, chairperson, GRG Institutions, and R.V. Uthayakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association.

Ms. Jeevagan said the theme this year would be ‘dynamism’ to encourage and highlight social, personal and business growth of women entrepreneurs. She said her organisation looked to groom members of lower socio-economic groups to become leaders.

She said WECon would have speeches, award ceremonies, music performances and a stand-up comedy show by Alexander Babu.

Spot registration would be open at the venue for ₹750, she added.

