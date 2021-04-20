Website launched

TIRUNELVELI

20 April 2021 20:51 IST

Collector V. Vishnu launched a website here on Tuesday to help the public know all information about COVID-19.

The website https://covidcare tirunelveli.in has all COVID-19-related information in Tirunelveli district like vaccination centres, lockdown norms and answers for frequently asked questions.

The website explains about the location of 83 vaccination centres, 54 sample collection centres, 5 testing centres and 28 treatment centres so as to enable the public to identify the facility closer to their place.

It provides all information about COVID-19 clearly in English and Tamil.

WhatsApp messages or complaints about COVID-19 can be sent through 94999 33893 and 63740 13254 and Helpline numbers 0462 – 2501012 / 2501070 can also be used for clarifying doubts.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan unveiled a COVID-19 awareness LED screen installed on the District Police Office premises for the benefit of the public.

The SP said over 50,000 COVID-19 norms violation cases had been registered across the district so far. “Those who were loitering around during night and also during the Sundays will be booked as per the lockdown norms,” he warned.