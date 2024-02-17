Website launched for tourists in Ramanathapuram

February 17, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A user-friendly online guide for tourists visiting Rameswaram was launched here on Saturday.

Minister Raja Kannappan launched the website - www.rameswaramtourism.org - in the presence of Collector B. Vishnu chandran. MP Nawaz Kani and MLA Muthuramalingam and officials from the Department of Tourism.

The website - Experience Rameswaram - has information on places of interest in Rameswaram and other pockets in the district.

The religious points include Ramar Padhaam, APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial, Pamban dargah, Sikh gurudwara, Panchamuki Hanuman Temple, St. Santhiya Happer Church and Vivekananda Memorial, among others.

The website also tells about the significance of spots such as Flamingo Point, Jada Theertham, Nambu Nayaki Amman Temple, Kurusudai island, Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary and Light Housec at Keelakarai.

For newcomers, the website also suggests accommodation in private hotels along with the tariff. The officials said it would enable visitors to make online bookings and avoid middlemen.

Similarly, the timings and festivals held in Rameswaram island also figure month-wise as it will help them to plan ahead for their travel and and reserve rooms. Also, there is government museum and places such as CMFRI, which attracts students on educational tour.

