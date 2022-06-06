Website containing details on schemes will be launched, State tells HC

The State government on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is planning to launch a separate website detailing information pertaining to various schemes and events on Adi Dravidar welfare on the lines of Tribal Welfare.

The State government informed a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi that the website would be launched within a reasonable timeframe. Awareness regarding the schemes was being provided through print and visual media till now, the State submitted.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Karthik of Madurai, a programme coordinator with a Madurai-based NGO, ‘The Fact.’ He sought a direction to the government to return ₹927 crore to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department which was earlier sent by the department to the government as unused funds

He said the government could utilise the funds to provide education for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It could be utilised to meet their financial needs. The government could set up special counters at Adi Dravidar Welfare Offices in Madurai and other southern districts to display announcements on availability of application forms, important dates and prospectus on various schemes to create awareness among the beneficiaries. The hearing in the case was adjourned till June 13.