Webinars for mental well-being of people

Madurai

In an attempt to promote the mental well-being of the public during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Psychology of The American College is conducting free webinars (online seminars) by mental health professionals from across the globe.

Suresh Kumar Murugesan, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, said that experts speak about the psychological well being of women, adolescents and the elderly during these online seminars.

“There are also sessions focussing on the psychological well-being of men and on how to stay positive during the current scenario when there is an outbreak of a pandemic,” he said.

“Experts from across the globe, including mental health professionals from International Centre for Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy, are participating,” he said.

Principal M. Davamani Christober said that these sessions started around a week back and currently 10 out of the total 62 sessions had been completed.

“For most of the public, this lockdown is a first-of-its kind experience. Many of them are stressed and their fears are aggravated by rumours on social media platforms. Hence, taking care of mental health is the need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Murugesan said that a total of 100 persons can attend each of these sessions.

“The significance of these sessions is that the public can clarify their doubts along with the experts,” he said. People can contact 9750406463 to attend these sessions.