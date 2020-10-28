Webinar on animation and design

The Hindusthan College of Arts and Science (Coimbatore), DJ Education (MAAC) and The Hindu Education Plus present career opportunities on October 31 in the field of animation and design for students pursuing plus two and for those who have just completed their plus two or diploma.

The webinar will focus on a three-year degree programme in B. Voc. in graphic design, industry integrated curriculum, eligibility for higher studies, programme structure and job opportunities after completing the course. Eligibility for admission: plus two or diploma pass.

The speakers at the webinar include Dr. A Ponnusamy, Principal, Hindusthan College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore, Sivaprasad Velayudhan, Founder, Realworks Studios, Stalin TM, Creator and Educator in the field of 3D animation with VFX, MAAC Coimbatore.

Aspirants can join the webinar from 11:30 a.m. onwards on Oct 31. For more information and free registration, click on the link to make an informed decision on your career: http://bit.ly/DJTHEP or scan the QR Code.