The Hindu Education Plus will host a webinar on August 22, between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., on the ‘Current and Emerging Career Opportunities in the field of agriculture as a part of its free webinar series on career counselling.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be helpful to parents and students from Classes 9 to 12 to make informed decisions on higher education.

The speakers are Dr. K Ramasamy, Director of faculty and academics at SRM Institute of Science and Technology; Dr. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sher – e – Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu; and Dr. K. Alagusundaram, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Engineering), ICAR, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

Those who are interested can register at http://bit.ly/THAGRI or scan the QR code to attend the webinar.