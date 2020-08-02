Madurai

A five-day webinar on ‘Reanimating skills to the new normal’ was organised by Fatima College in Madurai recently. There were discussions on topics such as need for a healthy mind, challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, right aptitude for a competitive environment and communication skills. Over 500 students participated in the webinars.

