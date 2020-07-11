Madurai

11 July 2020 20:23 IST

Webinar series for MSMEs

Madurai Extension Centre of MSME - Technology Development Centre, an autonomous body under the Central government’s Ministry of MSME, will conduct a three-part online webinars. The webinars are aimed to cater to the needs of young entrepreneurs, skilled workers intending to start their own business, housewives looking for business opportunities and students interested in entrepreneurship.

The first webinar focussing on how to start a micro, small or medium enterprise, will be held from July 17 to July 19.

The second webinar focusing on financial subsidy schemes will be held from July 24 to July 26. The final webinar on business plan preparation will be held on July 31 and August 1. All the webinars will be held between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Those who complete the programmes will be issued e-certificate from Government of India.

For registration, contact 8870990816 / 8667065048