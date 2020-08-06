Webinar on work and wellness

‘Work-life balance,’ ‘ergonomics in workplace’ and ‘wellness’ - these are some of the topics discussed at a webinar conducted by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, here on Thursday.

Resource persons from across the country addressed 163 participants. Technical Advisor for COVID-19 and former State Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine K. Kolandaswamy, one of the speakers, said individuals must commit themselves every single day to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Principal ergonomics consultant of Godrej, Mumbai, R. Reena Valecha who conducted an interactive session spoke about problems of working from home. She gave tips to minimise postural stress to maintain good health.

Agricultural College and Research Institute Dean V. K. Paulpandi spoke on role of ergonomics in designing agricultural implements.