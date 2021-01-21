Webinar on sanitation and hygiene

MADURAI

21 January 2021 18:59 IST

The National Service Scheme (NSS) programme of Lady Doak College, along with the Centre for Environmental Studies (CES), organised a webinar, ‘Sanitation and hygiene’, on Wednesday under the theme of Swachhta Action Plan.

According to a press release from the college, Janet Jeeva Anandhi, Assistant Professor, welcomed the gathering. Jenish Rajma, paediatrician from Lily Mission Hospital, explained the importance of sanitation, need for behavioural changes, and personal and environmental hygiene. She emphasised that sanitation was essential to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 450 students and 16 faculty members participated.