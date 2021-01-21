Madurai

Webinar on sanitation and hygiene

The National Service Scheme (NSS) programme of Lady Doak College, along with the Centre for Environmental Studies (CES), organised a webinar, ‘Sanitation and hygiene’, on Wednesday under the theme of Swachhta Action Plan.

According to a press release from the college, Janet Jeeva Anandhi, Assistant Professor, welcomed the gathering. Jenish Rajma, paediatrician from Lily Mission Hospital, explained the importance of sanitation, need for behavioural changes, and personal and environmental hygiene. She emphasised that sanitation was essential to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 450 students and 16 faculty members participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 7:00:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/webinar-on-sanitation-and-hygiene-madurai/article33627310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY