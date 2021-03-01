Madurai

Webinar on oil conservation held

G.T.N. Arts College (Autonomous), Dindigul, in association with Petroleum Conservation Research Association conducted a one-day workshop on oil conservation. About 150 students participated in the event.

External Faculty Research Associate of PCRA M. Jayakumar urged the students to strictly follow traffic rules. He told the students that they must possess a valid licence, third party insurance, use helmets and avoid triple riding on motorcycles.

He advised the students to strictly adhere to road rules and avoid rash driving. He also explained the techniques of riding vehicles effectively and how to save the consumption of fuel.

