Madurai

Webinar on emerging technologies

Staff Reporter 28 June 2020 19:08 IST
Updated: 28 June 2020 19:08 IST

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised a two-day webinar recently to promote research among students and scholars.

Institute chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja, in his address, said the initiative was aimed at providing a platform for scientific deliberations. Prof. Sebastian Kot from Czestochowa University of Technology, Poland, Prof. Yusri Bin Yusof from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, Malaysia and Prof. S.K.Ramesh from California State University, USA, shared their insights on emerging technologies that would revolutionise the industry and people’s lives.

Around 243 students, faculty members and scientists presented their papers in the event that attracted participation of 2,357 students and scholars from around the world.

