Webinar on climate change held

Discussions on soil erosion, plastic management, solid waste management and other topics took place among participants from different parts of the world in a webinar conducted by Soroptimist International (SI), Madurai Chapter, here on Saturday.

The webinar, on Climate Change, was attended by members of four Soroptimist International chapters. Founder President of SI (Madurai) Anitha Rajarajan said members from Belgium, France, Italy, England, Australia, United States of America, Nepal, South Africa, Malaysia, Scotland and various parts of India took part in the event.

The webinar which went on for over three hours had 15 speakers elaborating on the climate crisis in their part of the globe. The participants also offered viable solutions to some of the problems addressed by them.

The speakers spole on the economic impact of climate change, cleaner air, protection of mangrove forests and waste management at home. The discussion was moderated by Mridula Ramesh, the founder of Sundaram Climate Institute.