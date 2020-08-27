Madurai

Webinar on career opportunities tomorrow

The Hindu Education Plus will host a webinar on August 29, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., on the ‘Current and Emerging Career Opportunities in the field of Sciences’ as part of its free webinar series on career counselling.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be helpful to parents and students from Classes 9 to 12 to make informed decisions on higher education.

The speakers will be Dr. S. P. Thyagarajan, Professor, D.Sc. in Medical Microbiology, Ph. D, M.D Degrees, National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medical Sciences; Dr. D. John Thiruvadigal, Professor and Dean (Sciences) SRM Institute of Science and Technology; and Dr. Sanjay Molur, Executive Director, Zoo Outreach Organisation.

Those interested can register at http://bit.ly/SRMTHEP3 or scan the QR code to attend the webinar.

